Wingspan Development Group hires Vukovic

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Wingspan Development Group, a national real estate development firm active in multifamily and mixed-use properties, has hired Mirela Vukovic as corporate property and asset manager, a newly created role.

Vukovic, a Mount Prospect resident, joins Wingspan with more than 20 years of experience in property and asset management. Most recently, she worked for 10 years for Morguard, a Canadian real estate company with $18.6 billion in assets owned and under management. There, she managed operations and financials for a portfolio of properties in Chicago and did front-line property management for the 848-unit Alta K Station apartment high-rise in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood.

Vukovic will be responsible for managing and ensuring the financial strength of Wingspan's national multifamily portfolio, including 1,500 completed units, 900 units under construction and 2,800 planned units.

Since its founding in 2016, Mount Prospect-based Wingspan has executed a rapid growth strategy. The firm initially focused on suburban Chicago multifamily developments, but quickly expanded into Wisconsin and Florida with notable multifamily and mixed-use projects, drawing the interest of project partners like ABC Capital Corp., Citadel Property Advisors and Tucker Development.

"As we continue to identify and develop new projects across the country, it's crucial to have someone with Mirela's acumen on board," said Chris Coleman, vice president of development for Wingspan. "Her experience with developers, owners and third-party management firms, as well as her front-line understanding of what tenants want and what properties need to operate smoothly, are all indispensable."