How Naperville businesses are adjusting to new zoning regulations for warehouses

As Naperville officials attempt to limit the number of warehouses in the city, affected businesses are seeking alternate zoning possibilities to maintain operations.

Representatives of business owners in the Prairie Point Corporate Park appeared last week before the city's planning and zoning commission to request their properties be rezoned from office, research and light industrial to an industrial district.

The request came in response to the city council's decision in June to impose stricter regulations on the allowance of warehouses in ORI districts. By switching to an industrial district, the businesses could continue operating as is.

The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended changing the zoning to industrial. The city council will make the final decision at a future meeting.

"During the ORI amendments public hearing process, staff noted that some ORI properties, such as Prairie Point, function and are improved in a manner which more closely aligns with the Industrial zoning district," said Sara Kopinski, a member of the city's planning services team.

The Prairie Point Corporate Park businesses -- operated by Prologis Targeted Logistics Fund, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, TGA Prairie Point and Prairie Point Complex -- are located at 2012, 2019, 2035 and 2043 Corporate Lane in an ORI district just north of the intersection of Ferry Road and Raymond Drive.

While the location is near the Interstate 88 corridor featuring the bulk of the city's ORI parcels, the petitioners said they have no frontage to I-88 and are already part of an established industrial presence in that area.

Kopinski said industrial zoning for the properties would reinforce the intended character of the area. Another business owner in the Prairie Point Corporate Park complex told the planning and zoning commissioners he planned to seek similar rezoning.

"The requested rezoning to the industrial land use district will return our clients' buildings, and the respected land uses, to those that conform with the city zoning," said Rachel Robert, an attorney from Day & Robert PC representing two of the businesses.