Winfield building sells for $2.25 million

WINFIELD -- SVN Chicago Commercial real estate said it helped secure the sale of a mixed-use building at 0S050 Winfield Road in downtown Winfield for $2.25 million.

The fully leased ground floor hosts a variety of retail and restaurant tenants, including Caliendo's Restaurant & Bar, Berger Bros. Pub and the Scone House Cafe.

The second floor is vacant office space previously occupied by one tenant. The undisclosed buyer has retained SVN Chicago Commercial to lease the remaining spaces with intentions of converting into medical office suites. The building is located across from Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Jennifer Hopkins and Olivia Czyzynski of SVN Chicago Commercial represented the seller.