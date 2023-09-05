Visit from iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile brings back memories in Mount Prospect

If you remember the jingle "I wish I were an Oscar Meyer wiener," then you might have felt a twinge of nostalgia Tuesday if you dropped by Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets in Mount Prospect.

The Oscar Meyer "Frankmobile," formerly known as the "Wienermobile," pulled up on the brick pavers outside the village's new downtown grocery store at 215 E. Prospect Ave. Onlookers shared memories and posed for photos, some with children far too young to remember the iconic ode to hot dogs.

Phil Martin of Arlington Heights lifted his 2½-year-old grandson Max Duby, also of Arlington Heights, to get a better view.

"It's pretty wild to see it again," Martin said. "I apologized to my daughter, Laura, for never taking her to see the Frankmobile when she was little, so now I can sleep better."

"This is just great, it really brings back all those memories," added Charlene Macina, who last saw Frankmobile when she was a little girl of 5 or 6 years old.