 

Visit from iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile brings back memories in Mount Prospect

  • Kelly McNichols of Mount Prospect takes a photo Tuesday of her daughter Grace, 3, far left, her niece Scarlett Bailey and nephew Vince Bailey, both of Glen Ellyn, with the iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile outside Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets in Mount Prospect

  • Phil Martin of Arlington Heights and 2½-year-old grandson Max Duby, also of Arlington Heights, check out the iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile on Tuesday at Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets in Mount Prospect.

  • The iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile rolls up to Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets in Mount Prospect on Tuesday.

Updated 9/5/2023 5:55 PM

If you remember the jingle "I wish I were an Oscar Meyer wiener," then you might have felt a twinge of nostalgia Tuesday if you dropped by Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets in Mount Prospect.

The Oscar Meyer "Frankmobile," formerly known as the "Wienermobile," pulled up on the brick pavers outside the village's new downtown grocery store at 215 E. Prospect Ave. Onlookers shared memories and posed for photos, some with children far too young to remember the iconic ode to hot dogs.

 

Phil Martin of Arlington Heights lifted his 2½-year-old grandson Max Duby, also of Arlington Heights, to get a better view.

"It's pretty wild to see it again," Martin said. "I apologized to my daughter, Laura, for never taking her to see the Frankmobile when she was little, so now I can sleep better."

"This is just great, it really brings back all those memories," added Charlene Macina, who last saw Frankmobile when she was a little girl of 5 or 6 years old.

