Restaurant featuring more than 100 beers on tap proposed in Vernon Hills

A Yard House restaurant is being proposed for one of three outlets along Milwaukee Avenue as part of the ongoing Hawthorn mall redevelopment. Courtesy of Vernon Hills

A restaurant founded in southern California that touts having the world's largest selection of draft beer is making a pitch in Vernon Hills.

The Darden restaurant group is proposing a Yard House at 950 N. Milwaukee Ave., the southernmost of three outlets designated for restaurant uses in the ongoing redevelopment of Hawthorn mall.

Yard House is one of nine Darden brands including Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. There are about 80 Yard House locations nationally including Glenview and Lombard.

Darden consultants will present the concept to the village board Tuesday during an informal committee of the whole session following the regular meeting starting at 7 p.m. at village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.

According to the proposal, the building would be about 8,600 square feet with another 2,200 square feet designated as a beer garden facing the Main Street area of Hawthorn Row, a mix of shops and high-end apartments.

No official votes are taken in committee of the whole sessions, intended to give presenters a sense of whether the project and plans are acceptable or need adjustment before advancing to a public hearing.

A preliminary review by staff suggests the board may want to discuss setback variations needed to locate the building on the lot and the proposed exterior materials to be used.

Seating for 290 customers inside and 80 outside is proposed. The restaurant would employ about 100 full- and part-time workers to serve an expected 3,700 patrons per week.

Yard House is described as a casual, full-service restaurant with more than 100 draft beers on tap and a diverse menu featuring steaks, chops, chicken, seafood, burgers, pizza, salad and more inspired by California roots.

The first location opened in 1996 in Long Beach and became known for a two-story keg room and miles of beer lines stretching from the keg room to the center island bar, according to a project narrative.

Pumps circulate 2,000 gallons of coolant per hour to keep the beer fresh and chilled.

With two additional but then unnamed tenants, village trustees on Aug. 15 approved adjustments to the three-lot subdivision.

Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse & Grill, the first restaurant to be announced for the site, is under construction at the southwest corner of Ring Road and Milwaukee Avenue. It is expected to open in early 2024.