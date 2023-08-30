Popular Mexican restaurant and bar in Geneva announce closures

A popular stop in Geneva for drinks and Mexican food will soon close permanently.

Sergio's Cantina and 1910 Geneva, both located on the corner of State Street and Route 31 in Geneva, announced on Facebook that they will be closing their doors after nearly 16 years.

An employee of the restaurant confirmed the news when reached by phone on Wednesday.

"It has been our family's dream to open a family-friendly restaurant and share our authentic family recipes with you since we first opened our doors in November of 2007," the Facebook post reads. "We're grateful for all the support we have received from our community all these years, and for being a special place so many have shared memories."

The post says they will close within the "next couple of weeks."

When Sergio and Lindsey De Los Santos opened the restaurant, nearly half the menu was from Sergio's family recipes, he told the Daily Herald in 2008. They opened the 1910 Bar, now 1910 Geneva, upstairs in the same building at 30 W. State St. in 2018.