Martinez named Comcast's regional vice president of sales and marketing

Winfield resident Lisette Martinez has been named vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, which includes Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

In her new role, Martinez oversees the company's regional direct and indirect, multifamily and retail sales channels, as well as its marketing strategy.

Martinez began her career in the consumer electronics industry and rose through the ranks at big-box retailers. Since joining Comcast in 2013, she has served in an array of progressive roles, the latest being vice president of retail sales for the region.

Martinez serves as colead for Comcast's regional Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B) Council and is a member of Women in Cable Telecommunications. She recently was named to Negocios Now's 2023 "Latinos 40 under 40" list, which recognizes Latino leaders in the Chicago metropolitan area.

A native of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Martinez and her family live in Chicago's West suburbs.