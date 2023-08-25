Glenview resident promoted to partner at Levin & Perconti

Attorney Mike Shanahan has been promoted to partner at Levin & Perconti in Chicago.

Shanahan, of Glenview, has been with the firm since 2014, working on nursing home, medical malpractice, product liability, personal injury and wrongful death cases that include several out of state cases.

Levin & Perconti is one of the leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms in Chicago. The firm has obtained more than a billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for its clients. In the last year, Shanahan has worked on cases totaling more than $15 million.

"We are thrilled to promote Mike to partner," said Steve Levin, founding partner of the firm. "Mike has played key roles in a number of complex medical malpractice, nursing home, wrongful death and personal injury matters in all stages of the litigation process."

Prior to law school, Shanahan spent a year working as an elementary teacher in an underprivileged school in San Diego through the Augustinian Volunteers program. He graduated from DePaul University College of Law in 2013. A native of Beverly, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2009.