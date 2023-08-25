Demolition begins on former Alcatel-Lucent campus in Naperville

Demolition has begun on the iconic building and accompanying parking garages at the former Alcatel-Lucent campus in Naperville.

Constructed in 2000 at the northwest corner of Naperville and Warrenville roads, the five-story glass and steel complex at one time was touted as a technological hub with the potential to sustain thousands of jobs.

But with the recent arrival of cranes, excavators and other heavy equipment, a new era is beginning for the 41-acre site that's part of the city's Interstate 88 corridor.

Oak Brook-based Franklin Partners -- which in April finalized the purchase of 1960 Lucent Lane for $4.75 million -- in June received a demolition permit from the city to raze the 500,000-square-foot building and the three-story parking garages on either side.

The building to the north at 2000 Lucent Lane is not part of the demolition, but the overhead bridge connecting 1960 and 2000 Lucent Lane will be removed, according to permit diagrams. Nokia, which acquired Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, vacated 1960 Lucent Lane and consolidated its operations in the northern building.

Discouraged by city officials to develop warehouses on the property, Franklin Partners replied by saying it would seek a technology-based alternative.

Franklin Partners, whose representatives did not respond to requests for comment, has not submitted any development plans, according to city officials.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, elected in April, has prioritized developing the I-88 corridor. He's also been a vocal opponent of new warehouses in the city.

Last month, the city council voted unanimously to amend zoning regulations in Office, Research and Light Industrial Districts to help restrict the development of warehouses. Most city properties zoned as ORI, including 1960 Lucent Lane, are located near I-88, according to officials.

"Throughout the last year, I've heard many concerns from residents and neighbors about the negative impact certain uses may have on the city's office corridors, surrounding properties and the overall community," Wehrli said at a recent city council meeting.