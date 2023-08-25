Accounting firm promotes three in Lisle, Deerfield

LISLE -- Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., an accounting and financial advisory firm in Lisle, has announced three recent promotions.

• Danielle Dougherty has been promoted to senior accountant in Client Accounting Services. Dougherty joined MMA in 2020 with a background in accounting for manufacturing companies. She works on complex CAS clients in various industries. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

• Kim Zick has been promoted to client accounting services manager for the Deerfield office. Zick is a certified public accountant and brings more than 20 years of both accounting and tax experience. She collaborates with business, individual and trust clients. As a CAS manager, she leads the implementation of new technology and processes, as well as maintains client relationships and oversees staff accounting and tax work. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

• Tracy Martini has been promoted to tax manager for the Deerfield office. Martini has earned the IRS' Enrolled Agent designation and has more than 30 years of tax experience. As a tax manager, Martini leads the implementation of new technology and processes, as well as oversees tax return preparation. She works with clients in various industries, with a concentration in health care. Martini is a graduate of College of DuPage.