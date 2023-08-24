Accounting firm adds new partner

LISLE -- Certified public accountant Helen Demsher has been promoted to partner at Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., the firm said.

Demsher joined MMA in 2015 after working in public accounting and then taking time to raise her family. She also serves as treasurer for the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Chicago, Demsher She a bachelor's degree in accounting from John Carroll University in Cleveland and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Illinois CPA Society.

"We are happy to announce Helen's admission as partner," said Ron Austin, accountant and managing partner. "Client's love working with Helen and I've received so many unsolicited comments from clients and others in the business community who are impressed that she's with our firm."