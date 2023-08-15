High Wire reports strong first half of fiscal year

BATAVIA -- High Wire Networks Inc., a global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology services, reported results Tuesday for the first half of its fiscal year.

"We had an exceptionally strong first half, with revenue up 32% to $16.1 million," said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. "The second quarter was lower sequentially due to typical seasonality in our business, and lower from a year ago due to lingering supply chain issues, but moreover a change in revenue mix to higher quality revenue in terms of margin and recurring revenue."

Total contract value for overwatch managed cybersecurity services totaled $6 million at quarter's end, up from $5.1 million at the end of same period a year ago, High Wire said.

The quarter saw High Wire being awarded $5.3 million mobile Wi-Fi access refresh project for a nationwide retail store chain with more than 2,000 locations, the company said.