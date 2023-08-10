Radio Flyer to open first retail store at Woodfield Mall in November

The 106-year-old Radio Flyer company plans to open its first retail store this November in the lower level of the Nordstrom wing at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

The 106-year-old Chicago-based Radio Flyer company will open its first retail store this November at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The store will be on the lower level of the Nordstrom wing next to Victoria's Secret. An exact opening date hasn't yet been posted on the company's website.

The store will feature a test track, product service center, personalized items and more, the company announced.

Radio Flyer's child-centric product lines include wagons, tricycles, scooters, bikes, bounce houses, trampolines, strollers, accessories and other items for active play.

According to its website, Radio Flyer was founded by Italian immigrant Antonio Pasin, who was inspired by other examples of American innovation upon his arrival in Chicago in 1914.

He called his popular wooden wagons the Liberty Coaster, which later evolved into the iconic Radio Flyer -- the "Original Little Red Wagon."

Though its product line has changed and evolved over the decade, Radio Flyer remains a Chicago-based family company, according to its website.