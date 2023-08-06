BizWeek: Mall parking lot finds new use; no ducking these lines outside donut shop

The parking lot of the shuttered Carson Pirie Scott store at Spring Hill Mall is being transformed into an outdoor entertainment venue. It will open later this month. Courtesy of Corey Kelly

A new use for mall parking lot

The parking lot outside the shuttered Carson Pirie Scott store at Spring Hill Mall will soon transform into an outdoor entertainment area. Carpentersville trustees on Tuesday approved a liquor license for Container Collective Social, which is expected to open by month's end.

Quack! Duck Donuts opens to big crowds

Duck Donuts opened its first Naperville location last weekend to huge crowds.

Who's interested in Friendship Village?

Several companies sent letters of intent by Monday's deadline to bid on the purchase of Friendship Village of Schaumburg as part of Illinois' largest retirement community's bankruptcy protection process, officials said.

Residents smell a business problem

Something's in the air in the suburbs -- and residents are crying foul. Residents in communities including Mount Prospect, Des Plaines and St. Charles are up in arms about odors wafting from nearby food producers into their neighborhoods.

Gas prices above $4 a gallon

You're not delusional. Gas prices average $4.22 in the suburbs, and it's not clear when they'll climb down.

Water company apologizes

The utility company responsible for a water system failure that left residents and businesses in and around Hawthorn Woods without drinkable water for days last month publicly apologized Monday.

Dispensaries in line to open

If opening an adult-use marijuana dispensary in McHenry County were a horse race, then there are several contenders champing at the bit to get started.

House Pub reopen is a hit with patrons

The House Pub owners say the St. Charles business has been packed since it reopened on July 17 after being closed since March 2020.

Commercial buildings OKd in Huntley

The Huntley Village Board last week approved the development of two commercial buildings that will include the restaurants Chipotle and Noodles & Company, as well as an urgent care facility.