The House Pub is rocking again in St. Charles after a 3-year hiatus

The House Pub full of people in St. Charles on Friday, July 28. The House Pub has reopened after about three years of being closed. Dominic Di Palermo/For Shaw Local News Network

Jimmy Nick, front, and the Don't Tell Mama band perform at The House Pub in St. Charles on Friday, July 28. Dominic Di Palermo/For Shaw Local News Network

Bartender and co-owner Steve Erd pours a drink at The House Pub in St. Charles on Friday, July 28. The House Pub has re-opened after roughly three years of being closed. Dominic Di Palermo/For Shaw Local News Network

The House Pub owners say the St. Charles business has been packed since it reopened on July 17 after being closed since March 2020.

Co-owner Tom Wojcik said The House Pub is bringing the same vibe it used to at 16 S. Riverside Ave. in St. Charles, but the upgraded space makes it an even better place to congregate and enjoy music.

Wojcik said The House Pub often has been described by some as "the clean dive bar."

He said, for him and his staff, the pub always has just aimed to be the neighborhood hangout with great live music.

"We're all about the local flavor here," Wojcik said. "We're a true old-school tavern."

The pub is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day.

The reopened pub features a renovated interior with new floors, bathrooms, a bigger stage and an improved floor plan. Wojcik said it continues to offer the same selection of local beer and live music.

Wojcik co-owns the bar with business partner Steven Erd.

Live music returned on July 28. Chicago-area rocker Jimmy Nick was the first to grace the new and improved stage.

The House Pub closed in 2020 because of pandemic restrictions.

Wojcik said while they were unsure when they would be able to open again, they decided to use the time off to remodel. The process took much longer than expected.

The pandemic was not the only obstacle the pub owners faced trying to reopen. In addition to restrictions, mandates and financial hurdles, the building changed ownership and underwent a renovation during the pub's time off.

"Time just took its toll," Wojcik said. "Three months turns into three years before you know it."

The House Pub no longer features the upstairs lounge and has pivoted its menu to mainly feature craft beers. The business offers 25 rotating drafts and a limited selection of spirits.

Wojcik said they have no interest in serving food, staying true to their old-school tavern roots, but they do offer free popcorn. The pub has a dart board and soon will be adding foosball tables.

Wojcik said community support has been great since they reopened, both online and in person.

"For now, we're just happy to be back," Wojcik said. "We're ready to have fun again. It's been a long time."