'Definitely underutilized': Apartment complex approved for land annexed by Naperville

A developer wants to construct a 38-unit apartment complex on 1.5-acre site along 75th Street that Naperville recently annexed into the city. Courtesy of Greene Valley 75

Land along 75th Street that Naperville recently annexed into the city will become the site of a 38-unit apartment complex.

During its last meeting, the city council approved the Forest Meadows project, which includes the city's annexation of 1.53 acres from unincorporated DuPage County, the four-story L-shaped apartment building and code variances for height and density.

According to attorney Mike Van Poucke, representing the property's new owners, Naperville-based Greene Valley 75, the site currently has two buildings. One is a single-family residence formerly used as a doctor's office, and the other is a garage.

Van Poucke said the buildings have been vacant for quite some time, and the house is uninhabitable.

"Definitely underutilized, not maintained over the years and certainly suitable for a different or updated use in the city of Naperville," he said.

The site is west of Naper Boulevard and east of the Islamic Center of Naperville. Islamic Center President Wahab Khan sent a letter to the city supporting the development.

The new owners also have been in contact with DuPage County Forest Preserve District representatives about Goodrich Woods to the north. The developers agreed not to plant invasive species and to include native species in the landscaping.

There will be six one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom apartments, which are targeted at young professionals, empty nesters and seniors. The complex will feature indoor and outdoor parking, sitting areas, grill and firepit areas and a turfed spot for yard games.

Each apartment will have a balcony. Van Poucke said the exterior, with different colored brick and varied rooflines, will look similar to the Ellsworth Station apartment complex in downtown Naperville.

"It's not the same, but it will be styled very similarly," Van Poucke said. "Even designed by the same architect who designed Ellsworth Station. And that has been very well received by the community."