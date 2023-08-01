How Roselle is recruiting developers for Lutheran day care property

Roselle officials want the former Trinity Community Center to become affordable senior housing, but they're also willing to entertain other redevelopment ideas for the strategically located site.

The village has formally invited prospective developers to submit their qualifications and design concepts for the property along Maple Avenue next to Pine Park.

"We're really hoping that senior affordable housing is something that's feasible at this location," said Matthew Galloway, Roselle's economic development analyst. "The village board really wants to serve that community."

Trustees in June authorized the $1.5 million purchase of the church-owned property. Officials say that by taking control of the site -- within Roselle's Town Center -- the village can shape and possibly stimulate additional downtown redevelopment. The village expects to finalize the purchase in August or September, Galloway said.

About a year ago, Lombard-based Avgeris and Associates put the property under contract for $1.5 million. Roselle officials said the developer re-evaluated the financial viability of an apartment project on the property and contacted them about the village taking over its position in the purchase contract.

Officials agreed to acquire the 2.63-acre site to "really have an influence on the density and the concept that goes in there," Galloway said. The area is "close to everything," within walking distance to downtown restaurants, the Roselle Metra station and amenities.

The property also falls within a village tax increment financing district established in 2020 to continue efforts to connect the Town Center to the train station across from the eastern end of Maple Avenue.

In a TIF district, as redevelopment boosts property values, the extra tax revenue that otherwise would go to taxing bodies such as schools and parks can be used to pay for improvements within its boundaries. But the Maple Avenue property currently contributes no tax increment because it's tax-exempt.

Trinity Lutheran Church operates an on-site child day care center and an adult day care program that will be relocated once the purchase is completed, Galloway said.

The village has sent out a request for developers to submit a letter of interest by 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Developers also are being asked to cite their experience creating and managing multifamily residential development projects within the last five years. The village may consider firms interested in developing the whole property or a portion of it.

"We've got a couple of senior housing developers that have relationships with the village, so they've been made aware and have expressed interest," Galloway said.

The village also will consider proposals for a mix of multifamily housing and commercial developments. Roselle has adopted a new building code that would allow for a design similar to three-story condos.

"This would be a three-story maximum style development, and we really want it to blend well with the existing single-family residents in this nearby area," Galloway said.

Trustees will ultimately be responsible for selecting a developer.