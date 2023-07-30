Pulse Technology names Conlon Casey to position of MIT sales engineer

SCHAUMBURG -- Pulse Technology, a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, has named Conlon Casey of Naperville to the position of MIT sales engineer.

In this role, he will work to help build the growing company's base of Managed Service (IT) clients throughout the company's market area of Illinois and Indiana. He will be based at the company's Schaumburg headquarters.

Casey is a graduate of Purdue University, where he earned a degree in Visual Communications Design. Following graduation, he worked as a graphic designer at a Kansas City, MO textbook company which provides study books for nursing candidates who take the NCLEX examination. Later, he spent a year as an arts teacher at a Kansas City area middle school.

From there, the Lexington, Kentucky, native returned home and went into the field of sales, his first position being with Total Quality Logistics.

His fiancee's moving to the Chicago area to enroll at an area university is what brought him to the region. His local experience includes a role as media executive at PHMG Media, which developed on hold messages for companies. His sales experience also includes time at Merchant's Warehouse, an organization that provides merchant processing sales. Prior to joining Pulse Technology, he was with Group Management Services, a professional employer organization, which helps small and medium sized businesses secure reduced rates for workers' compensation and employee benefits.

In his spare time, he enjoys drawing and paintings. Music is another of Conlon's hobbies; he owns several guitars and plays a little of every type of music.

He and his fiancee, Alexa, are planning a 2024 wedding.

"We're delighted to welcome Conlon to the Pulse team," said Vince Miceli, Vice President of Technology Development. He said, "Conlon has a strong and diverse background and we look forward to his helping us continue to build our Managed Services practice."