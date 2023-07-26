Paylocity unveils new products and features to further extend its innovation, and leadership

SCHAUMBURG -- Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, Wednesday announced new premium products and feature enhancements designed to drive greater productivity, enhance the employee experience, and improve business outcomes in its Human Capital Management (HCM) solution. Building on its history of innovation -- including the industry's first integration of generative AI -- Paylocity recently launched several new products and feature enhancements, including advanced scheduling capabilities and greater insight and access into compensation trends -- advancing its position as the most modern HCM platform on the market Wednesday.

Paylocity Redefines Modern HR with New Innovative Products and Feature EnhancementsThe new additions to the Paylocity platform include Market Pay, advanced Scheduling, enhancements to its award-winning Learning Management System, an updated mobile app to further empower and engage employees, and new applications of generative AI:

"Paylocity has purposefully built AI and machine learning into our platform to not only improve efficiency, but also improve effectiveness. The more you use the Paylocity platform, the smarter it gets. With more data, the platform makes real-time recommendations to impact business outcomes," said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity. "At Paylocity, we believe in providing innovative solutions that deliver the future of HCM today, and our latest advancements reflect our commitment to redefining modern HR."

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Paylocity is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best.