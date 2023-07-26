ISACA introduces 2023-2024 board of directors

SCHAUMBURG -- Global digital trust association ISACA introduced its 2023-2024 board of directors Wednesday. Bringing deep tech, finance and business expertise and a strong global perspective, the board -- including three new directors and ISACA CEO Erik Prusch -- will be helmed by new board chair John De Santis, past ISACA vice chair and a technology executive with more than three decades of experience in software, networking and information security.

De Santis is a technology executive and past chairman and CEO of HyTrust, an IT infrastructure security software company that was acquired by Entrust in January 2021. A company-builder based in New Hampshire, USA, he has more than 30 years of international and US-based experience at venture-backed technology startups as well as at large global public companies in the telecom and IT fields. He currently serves on the fiduciary boards of Cequence Security and ValiMail, leading innovators in the cybersecurity space.

Prior to HyTrust, he was vice president, Cloud Services for VMware, chairman & CEO of TriCipher, and entrepreneur-in-residence at Trident Capital, and CEO at Sygate Technologies, where they developed the technical foundation of Symantec's Enterprise Endpoint Protection suite. In his earlier experience, he led European operations for various software, hardware and telecom networking companies, as well as co-founded and led to exit a startup that built the first optical fiber networking capability for IBM mainframes.