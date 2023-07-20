Abt hosts first pizza cook-off for charity

GLENVIEW -- Abt Electronics with host its first pizza cook-off for charity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Three chefs from some of Chicago's top pizza restaurants will compete for a chance to win a donation to their charity of choice on behalf of the Abt Family Foundation, according to the electronics store, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Glenview. The competition will be emceed by Steve Dolinsky, a Chicago TV personality known as The Food Guy.

The competition will be hosted outdoors at Abt's parking lot and will be open to the public. Tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased at www.abt.com/help/events.

Chef Jesse Harris from Giordano's, chef Leo Spizzirri of GIA MIA and chef/owner George Bumbaris of George's Deep Dish will throw down the gauntlet using pizza ovens from Alfa to showcase their signature pizzas, Abt said.