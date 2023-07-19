Algonquin home to Hail911's second location

ALGONQUIN -- Hail911 Inc. said it will open a second location at 2380 Esplanade Drive in Algonquin next week.

Hail911 Inc is an Elite Call company that provides a call center for storm restoration, roofing and home service. CEO Jack Pinsel, who founded both Elite Call and Hail911, said the company has grown over the past two years with another office slated to open in Schaumburg in August.

The new office will feature call center workstations and three conference rooms that will be used to train agents, Hail911 said.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at noon Friday, July 21, with representatives of both the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills and Huntley Area chambers in attendance.

"Our entire team is excited to celebrate the opening of our second location," Pinsel said. "Our passion to positively impact our team and our community while exceeding clients expectations is the core foundation of our success."