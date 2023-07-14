New restaurants open in downtown Naperville just in time for summer

Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant took downtown Naperville by storm when it opened in May.

Ramsay's Kitchen, however, isn't the only newcomer to the city's vibrant food scene.

Several restaurants recently opened in downtown Naperville, just in time for visitors to enjoy this summer. Among the new choices are Davanti Enoteca, Pho Chicago & Cajun and Smokeshow BBQ.

Miskatonic Brewing Company hoped to open in the spring, but the opening has been delayed until later this year.

The Scott Harris Hospitality footprint expanded in downtown Naperville with the arrival of Smokeshow BBQ, 22 E. Chicago Ave., and Davanti Enoteca, which is right across the street at 47 E. Chicago Ave.

They join Harris' other downtown Naperville restaurants, Fat Rosie's, La Sorella di Francesca and Vasili's.

Smokeshow BBQ is exactly what the name indicates. Smoked meats include beef brisket, pastrami, pulled pork and ribs. Baked beans, coleslaw and mac and cheese highlight the side dishes.

The venue offers a full bar, live music and other entertainment options such as line dancing and trivia.

Davanti Enoteca offers a different dining experience with a wine bar and a menu of shareable cuisine. Patrons get a taste of the Italian countryside while choosing among items from regions throughout Italy.

Pho Chicago & Cajun is nestled just east of Washington Street at 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Like its predecessor, Green Basil, there's a focus on Vietnamese standards such as pho and banh mi. But you'll also find Cajun specialties like po'boys.

Miskatonic Brewing Company, located on Washington Street just north of Chicago Avenue and Barnes and Noble, is expanding operations beyond its original Darien brewery and taproom.

When it opens later this year, Miskatonic will offer its signature craft beers -- everything from classic ales and lagers to more exotic options -- in addition to pub-style food.