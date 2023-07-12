Relocation makes Mount Prospect critical site for distributing cutting-edge medicines

A company that plays a critical role in delivering products used in clinical trials to global destinations on time, sometimes under rigorous conditions, has found a new home in Mount Prospect.

World Courier, a division of AmerisourceBergen, has opened a transport station in a new building at 2240 S. Busse Road, on the village's southern end.

Mount Prospect officials on Tuesday toured the facility, which provides storage and distribution for products used in clinical trials, cancer treatments and cell and gene therapy. The station ships 60 to 75 shipments per day, often in temperature-controlled packaging, and has 58 employees.

"Biopharma companies today are developing and bringing to market pharmaceutical products that are increasingly complex and sensitive, creating a heightened demand for specialized logistics support, such as cold chain logistics," said Matt Virgilio, World Courier's regional vice president of North America.

The company specializes in what it calls cold chain management, packing shipments in dry ice at temperatures as low as minus-80 degrees Celsius.

Matt Kurtzrock, assistant operations manager, said World Courier works with pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, from emerging enterprises to large corporations such as Pfizer and Eli Lilly.

"If you go to (a pharmacy) and pick up your prescription, that product, before it became prescribable, went through clinical trials," said Antonio Beloto, US West manager for AmerisourceBergen.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert said the facility is an exciting addition for the south side of town, a major focus for the village's planning. He hopes adding a company like World Courier attracts other businesses to the area.

"We are always excited and happy to welcome a new business to town, especially a business that has such a large footprint and decided to choose Mount Prospect to base their operations when they had so many other options in an urban space like Chicago," added Trisha Chokshi, Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce board chair.

During the tour, officials were given a look at some of the materials used in packing, including gel ice packs that appear similar to what you might put in your grocery bag before loading your vehicle. These PCMs -- Phase-Change Materials -- can keep the temperature under control for up to five days.

Virgilio said the company relocated to Mount Prospect from its previous Schiller Park site because of its proximity to O'Hare International Airport and the added space the new location provides. There is also a huge upgrade in dock capacity.

"Through investments to open new or expand existing facilities, we are well-positioned to support our customers' evolving needs and the unique requirements of their products -- helping to ensure they reach the patients who need them," Virgilio said.