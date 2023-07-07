Naperville restricting expansion of warehouses along I-88

Naperville officials are continuing efforts to restrict the building of warehouse, storage and distribution facilities along the city's Interstate 88 corridor.

City council members, citing the negative impact of such facilities, recently voted unanimously to amend zoning regulations in Office, Research and Light Industry Districts. According to officials, most city properties zoned as ORI are located near I-88.

Among the new regulations is a recommendation that warehouse, storage and distribution facilities be allowed in ORI-zoned areas if they serve as an accessory to other allowed uses and comprise less than 50% of the gross square footage.

The changes come a year after the city council lengthened the approval process for warehouse, storage and distribution facilities. Mayor Scott Wehrli, elected in April, said at his first council meeting in May that additional restrictions should be applied.

Wehrli noted the negative effects truck-based industries have as they operate day and night, including an increase in traffic, noise levels and exterior lighting.

"Throughout the last year I've heard many concerns from residents and neighbors about the negative impact certain uses may have on the city's office corridors, surrounding properties and the overall community," Wehrli said.

The ORI zoning changes, according to officials, are intended to "provide for a mix of uses directed toward research and development activities, engineering and testing activities, and office uses while accommodating accessory warehouse and storage facilities and manufacturing uses."

Christine Jeffries, president of the Naperville Development Partnership, spoke at the May 2 city council meeting about the detrimental impact of warehouses. She said they create fewer jobs and generate less property tax revenue compared to options such as research facilities.

"Over the years, the (I-88) corridor has demonstrated its resiliency," Jeffries said. "We have adapted and come back strong from past economic challenges, and our corridor is more diverse than ever before. The NDP, and we believe the city council, remains bullish on the attractiveness and strength of Naperville's I-88 corridor."