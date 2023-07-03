Macy's Backstage to open Saturday at Macy's in Woodfield Mall

A Macy's Backstage like this one at Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, Washington will open within the Macy's store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8. Young Kwak AP image for Macy's

Daily Herald report

A fashion-centric Macy's Backstage will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Macy's store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The event will include giveaways while supplies last.

The new area will feature more than 15,000 square feet displaying current fashion trends and distinct product categories. Specializing in everything from designer clothing to accessories and home goods, Macy's Backstage will offer newly arrived items all the time.

Customers will be encouraged to post and share their favorite finds over social media using #macysbackstagefinds and tagging @macysbackstage.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting will be held the day Friday with Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and Schaumburg Business Association President Lisa Gilbert.