Camping World adds to field operations team

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said it has hired Tom Hamil as a senior vice president to lead dealership operations for the Midwest Region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Prior to joining Camping World, Mr. Hamil was the Chief Operating Officer at Kunes RV from 2019 to 2023, where he helped grow the organization from one dealership to 13 dealerships during his tenure. His experience spans 30 plus years across both the automotive and RV industries.

Camping World, together with its subsidiaries, is the world's largest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services.