Billboard at Schaumburg border taken down to start transformation of eyesore site

A billboard looming above an abandoned hot-dog stand at Schaumburg's northeast entrance has been on borrowed time -- the village bought the site in January -- that just ran out.

Clear Channel removed the highway-style structure Friday after awaiting permission from Cook County on the still unincorporated site.

Schaumburg officials in 2022 stepped up their yearslong efforts to purchase the eyesore property to create a more attractive gateway to the village near the Schaumburg Convention Center, redeveloped Motorola Solutions campus and a forthcoming entertainment district.

Just before Christmas, Schaumburg reached a deal with the elusive owners to buy the 1/3-acre site at 1580 E. Algonquin Road for $700,000. The sale closed at the end of January.

The next step will be for the village's public works department to demolish the crumbling Frankly Yours restaurant and make the entire property green.

Annexation by the village also is imminent, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

Since the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane has been unincorporated, that's the only reason the billboard has been allowed to remain until now. Such structures are prohibited in Schaumburg.

The village board is yet to discuss any further action toward making that corner an identified entryway to Schaumburg.

Mayor Tom Dailly has said he prefers a sign on part of the land welcoming westbound motorists to Schaumburg.

The possibility of new commercial development there -- and how it could tie in with surrounding properties -- also is up for discussion.