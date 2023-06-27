Land & Lake restaurant opens first suburban location in new Rosemont hotel

Land & Lakes restaurant in Rosemont serves a menu of American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, made with locally sourced ingredients. Courtesy of Land & Lakes

The new Land & Lakes restaurant in Rosemont features a 92-seat dining room off the lobby of the Holiday Inn & Suites hotel, as well as a 62-seat patio. Courtesy of Land & Lakes

Land & Lakes restaurant has opened its first suburban location in the new Holiday Inn & Suites in Rosemont. The restaurant also has three locations in Chicago. Courtesy of Land & Lakes

Land & Lake restaurant is now open in the newly re-imagined Holiday Inn & Suites hotel at 6600 Mannheim Road in Rosemont.

Operated by Chicago-based LM Restaurant Group, Land & Lake serves a menu of American classics, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, made from locally sourced ingredients. Reservations are available via Tock and takeout and delivery are offered via Toast, GrubHub and DoorDash/Caviar.

"Rosemont prides itself on our dining offerings and Land & Lake is the perfect new addition," Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said Tuesday in an announcement of the restaurant's opening.

It's the first suburban outpost for Land & Lake, which also has locations in downtown Chicago and the city's Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods.

The restaurant is located within the renovated former Edward Hotel, which had been seized by the U.S. Marshals Service after the arrest of owner Xiao Hua "Edward" Gong on fraud and money laundering charges in Canada. Barrington resident and developer Rich Curto's Gateway Investment Partners acquired the nine-story property at auction in 2021 and spent $35 million to transform it into a dual-brand hotel -- a 145-room Staybridge Suites on the east side and a 139-room Holiday Inn on the west.

Lake & Lake operates next to the first-floor lobby, with a 92-seat dining room and a 62-seat patio area along Manheim. The restaurant also features a private dining room with seating for 50.

Highlights of Land & Lake's menu include breakfast mac & cheese with smoked cheddar Mornay, sunny side up egg, bacon and a house made biscuit; the restaurant's popular shrimp & grain salad with avocado, arugula, quinoa, pickled onion, fried carrots, goat cheese and house red wine vinaigrette; and a grilled pork chop with roasted apple and whole grain mustard and pickled apples.

For more information, visit www.landandlakerosemont.com or call (847) 292-3730.