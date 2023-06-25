Cameras installed at Fox River Grove motel that has been site of 'dozens' of ODs

Owners of the River Inn Motel in Fox River Grove have agreed to expand video surveillance at the motel due to past overdose deaths, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney. Janelle Walker/Shaw Local News Network

Officials hope additional security cameras covering more areas of a Fox River Grove motel will reduce the number of overdose deaths reported there, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said.

"There has been ... I would say dozens of overdose deaths" at the River Inn Motel, Kenneally said.

Although the owners of the motel at 1000 Route 14 added security cameras in 2022 at his office's request, another overdose death occurred there early this year, he added.

Now, additional high-resolution security cameras, and greater coverage for those cameras, are expected to "deter illicit activities and create a more secure environment," according to a news release from Kenneally's office.

Had the motel owners not made additional security enhancements, Kenneally planned to file a lawsuit seeking to have the motel declared a "nuisance property."

If a judge were to agree with prosecutors and declare the site a nuisance, it could be closed until the nuisance is abated, Kenneally said.

The motel owner declined to comment Friday on the security changes there.

Overdose deaths were not the only calls for service to the motel, Fox River Grove Police Chief Eric Waitrovich wrote in an email.

"Our officers respond to the motel for calls related to alcohol, drugs, domestic issues, civil matters and other general disturbances. These issues are not limited or unique to the River Inn Motel in (Fox River Grove)," Waitrovich wrote.

The idea of adding cameras -- and making sure motel visitors are being watched -- is to "not make it a convenient place to obtain and use drugs," Kenneally said.

In addition to video surveillance, Fox River Grove police officers also have increased patrols in the area.

"Since installing functional security cameras as directed by the (state's attorney's) office, more active patrol by our officers in the parking lot area and communication with the motel staff, those issues have decreased," Waitrovich said.

One of the issues with the previous security camera system was how long the footage was retained, Kenneally said.

Officers now have more time to check for cars coming in and out of the motel parking lot, how people got to the site, and who they were talking to, he said.

"That provides clues for police to follow up on" when incidents -- including fatal overdoses -- occur, Kenneally said.

The McHenry County Department of Health reported Friday that it has seen an increase in suspected fatal overdose deaths between May 12 and June 9, with "2.5 times more overdoses during this time period compared to the preceding four weeks," according to a department release.

Not all of those deaths have been confirmed as opioid-related, but "most overdose deaths in McHenry County are caused by opioids, most often fentanyl," according to the health department release.

Additional surveillance at this location will not solve the county's overdose issue, Kenneally said.

"This is not a panacea, but a step in the right direction," he said.