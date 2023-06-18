BizWeek: Tearing down Meadows Corporate Center; Big Ten expanding office space in Rosemont

Gallagher taking down corporate center

A towering presence along the tollway in Rolling Meadows since the 1970s, one half of what had been called the Meadows Corporate Center is being torn down by its new owner and neighbor to the west, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Big Ten expanding -- to nearby building

Amid conference expansion and the increasingly cramped confines of its Rosemont headquarters, the Big Ten Conference plans to relocate some of its operations to a nearby office building that's also being converted into the new village hall, village officials confirmed Monday.

Office space an issue in Schaumburg

Members of the Schaumburg Business Association heard a midyear economic update Tuesday covering the village's changing demographics, the business sectors soaring back from the pandemic, and the lingering challenge of a 30% vacancy rate for the 13.5 million square feet of office space in town.

The Waukegan Bears?

With Chicago Bears officials saying their proposal for a new stadium at Arlington Park is "at risk," yet another city is reaching out to team officials in hopes of luring the NFL franchise to town.

Changes coming to downtown W. Dundee

A pocket park, a replica pump house and monument signs are just a few of the new features coming to downtown West Dundee. Work has already begun on the $2.3 million project that helps build a sense of place in the downtown district.

Retirement community files for Chapter 11

Friendship Village of Schaumburg, the largest continuing care retirement community in the state, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

New businesses opening in Huntley

New apartments, restaurants and other business are on pace to open soon in dowtown Huntley, highlighting a transformative summer for the village.

Palatine working to eliminate debt

Palatine village council members this week approved a plan intended to leave the village debt free by 2026.