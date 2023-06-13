Pocket park among improvements heading to downtown West Dundee this summer

Two monument signs will be constructed at the north and south ends of West Dundee's downtown district to welcome visitors. Courtesy of the village of West Dundee

A pocket park, a replica pump house and monument signs are just a few of the new features coming to downtown West Dundee.

Work has already begun on the $2.3 million project that helps build a sense of place in the downtown district.

Most of the improvements, which also include signage, lighting and upgraded crosswalks, will be finished this year, said Timothy Scott, the village's director of economic development, planning, zoning and urban design.

"We hope they beautify and foster a sense of community pride," Scott said.

On the north side of the downtown district, at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street, a small parking lot is being transformed into a pocket park, giving downtown visitors a place to sit for a few minutes to take in the scenery or talk with friends.

The new park will have a fireplace encircled by a small seating area.

On the south side of the district, off Oregon Avenue near the riverwalk, a replica of the old pump house will serve as a public building complete with restrooms and a concession area that can be used for special events.

The village's former pump house, which had become obsolete, was removed about four years ago.

The village's homage to the old pump house will be crafted with Haeger Pottery brick that was preserved when the original pump house was demolished.

This summer's improvements are a continuation of a 2014 downtown improvement plan that resulted in the pump house demolition and the transformation of a former bowling alley on the south side of the downtown district into a retail center that today includes a candy shop, a salon and office space.

"It's easy to forget that space right along the river was in poor shape just 10 years ago," Village President Chris Nelson said.

He added that the village's efforts also helped spur businesses to invest in the downtown district. "Hopefully this will encourage, as it has in the first two phases, some private investment," he said of the latest improvements.