Drive-through Chipotle restaurants opening in Wheaton, Arlington Heights
Updated 6/15/2023 6:28 PM
Two new Chipotle Mexican Grills are opening in the suburbs -- one Friday in Wheaton and the other Tuesday in Arlington Heights.
Both locations will feature drive-through pickup lanes.
The Wheaton Chipotle is at 21 Blanchard Circle. The Arlington Heights location is at 711 E. Palatine Road.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.