BizWeek: Demolition begins at Arlington Park and its property tax bill is cut

Arlington Park tax bill sliced in half

Churchill Downs has reached an agreement with the Cook County Board of Review and several suburban school districts that reduces the 2022 property tax bill for Arlington Park by more than half.

Demolition begins at Arlington Park

The storied Arlington Park grandstand still towers above the western edge of Arlington Heights, but work that eventually will lead to its fading into history -- perhaps to be replaced by an even grander sports mecca -- reached the proverbial starting gate.

O'Hare bus service making a change

Catching a regional bus at O'Hare? Thursday marks the start of a new pickup location at the Multi-Modal Facility.

Power companies bill goes to governor

In the final hours of their spring session last week, lawmakers approved a controversial measure that would give existing power companies in downstate Illinois, notably Ameren Illinois, the first crack at installing new transmission lines. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would veto the bill

Cannabis reform bill stalls in legislature

A cannabis reform bill won't get further consideration until at least the General Assembly's fall veto session after stakeholders failed to come to an agreement during the spring session's final stretch.

More education money in new budget

Gov. J.B. Pritzker began a tour of the state to tout the new state budget that lawmakers passed last week, stopping at two university campuses Wednesday to highlight the spending plan's increased funding for higher education.

Playground is going green in new way

The "GreenLine" products installed at Sunset Park were developed by repurposing post-consumer waste, reducing carbon emissions by up to 66% compared to the manufacturer's original plastic model. The playground was last renovated in 1993.

Popular restaurant set to close in July

The Anvil Club, an iconic East Dundee restaurant, will be closing its doors for good on July 30.

Though a sale is pending, the restaurant's prospective buyer plans to transform the storied dinner club into a Mexican restaurant.