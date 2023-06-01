Visitors to Chicago rose 60% in 2022, tourism group says

Chicago had nearly 48.9 million visitors in 2022, 60% more than the prior year. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

With the summer travel season officially underway, Chicago's tourism promoters said Thursday that the city is continuing its rebound in visitor spending and visitation compared with pandemic lows.

Choose Chicago said nearly 48.9 million domestic and overseas visitors hit the town in 2022, an amount 60% higher than in 2021. The total is about 80% of the nearly 61 million visitors the agency tabulated for 2019, the last full year before the pandemic.

It also said Chicago visitors spent nearly $17 billion in 2022, 89% of the level in 2019.

• For the full stories, visit chicagosuntimes.com.