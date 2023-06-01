Lake in the Hills bakery that drew protests over drag brunch closes its doors 'forever'

A Lake in the Hills bakery that faced protests, threats and vandalism last year over plans to host an all-ages drag brunch has closed its doors "forever," its owner wrote in a Facebook post.

Wednesday was the last day of operations for the UpRising Bakery and Café, owner Corrina Sac wrote in a message that thanks the business's supporters and donors who helped keep it open in recent months.

"I want to be abundantly clear, this is not goodbye," she wrote. "I promise you will be seeing A LOT of our faces and good outcomes will sprout from the hideous actions of so many against us here. This will not continue to happen to people, not while I have a voice and a beating heart."

Online donors to a GoFundMe page organized by Anti-Defamation League Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg raised more than $34,000 after Sac announced plans to close the store by the end of March.

The bakery, which opened in 2021, came under fire in July 2022 over plans to host an all-ages drag brunch. It ultimately was postponed after windows at the business were smashed and homophobic slurs were spray-painted on its exterior the night before the show.

Joseph Collins of Alsip was arrested on charges of hate crime and criminal damage to property. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The show eventually did go on at a rescheduled date in August, but protests continued outside the bakery at 2104 W. Algonquin Road.

In her Facebook post about the closing, Sac encouraged others to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community and wrote that it was an honor to be part of that community.

"Dreams don't last forever, you have them, enjoy them; and then all of a sudden you're in a new one," she write. "Some dreams mean so much you try to force it to come back, to finish, but ultimately it's gone and it's time for you to experience something new. Our team of amazing individuals are now all moving onto experience new dreams. Dreams with renewed hope, security, and promise."