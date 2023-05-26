BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse coming to Schaumburg

Illinois' second BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will be built as an outlot of the Woodfield Village Green shopping center at Meacham and Remington roads in Schaumburg once the former Saks Off Fifth space there has been demolished to provide more parking. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg officials have given the go-ahead for the 30,000-square-foot former Saks Off Fifth store in the Woodfield Village Green shopping center to be demolished to make way for a 7,662-square-foot BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse outlot building and its parking needs.

Though a specific time frame for the project hasn't been announced, this will be the second Illinois location for California-based BJ's Restaurants after one in Orland Park.

The company has established more than 215 locations across the country since its founding in 1978, and plans to employ about 150 people in Schaumburg.

The sit-down, full-service restaurant will have a menu that includes appetizers, salads, slow-roasted entrees, deep dish pizza, desserts and more.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a separate entrance for takeout orders, which are anticipated to make up about 20% of total business.

Though all the tenants in Woodfield Village Green have Golf Road addresses, both the former Saks and the forthcoming restaurant are on the west-facing side along Meacham Road at the intersection of Remington Road.

While Saks was at 1430 E. Golf Road, just north of the PetSmart store, the new restaurant outlot will have an address of 1315 N. Meacham Road and use the former store's site for some of its parking.

The new building will be built of brick with natural color wainscoting along its foundation. The property owner has proposed some murals along with large windows on the west, north and south sides.

Once the Saks site is demolished, the Woodfield Village Green building's remaining north wall will be finished with brick and synthetic stucco to match the rest.

The project will eliminate 76 current parking spaces but create 90 new ones for a net increase. Nearly a quarter of the restaurant's property will be landscaped green space.