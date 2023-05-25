High-end apartments, retail could be coming to parcel on former Motorola campus

A site plan of The District at Veridian at the eastern end of the 225-acre Veridian Development in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A rendering of The District at Veridian, a mixed-use development of more than a million square feet of retail, restaurant, residential and office space on 30 acres along Meacham Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg's zoning board Wednesday recommended approval of a framework plan for The District at Veridian, which would be the village's largest mixed-use development, on the easternmost 30 acres of the 225-acre former Motorola campus along Meacham Road.

In walking distance from Veridian's 12-acre public park, The District is designed as a dense urban town center that would include more than a million square feet of stores, restaurants, office space and 574 high-end apartments and row houses.

Developer UrbanStreet Group LLC is in talks with the national chain Sports & Social to make an Illinois location the entertainment anchor of The District.

"We're very excited to get this thing moving," UrbanStreet Group Managing Partner Bob Burk said of The District. "We obviously took a hiatus during the pandemic."

Zoning board Chairman Harry Raimondi told Burk the proposal "is probably one of the most interesting developments I've seen in all my years here."

"Hats off to you and (village) staff for what you've accomplished to this point," Raimondi said.

If approved by the village board on June 13, the framework would enable more detailed planning through its endorsement of The District's various land uses.

The recommended framework is already detailed enough to specify 178,414 square feet of retail, 90,787 square feet of restaurant space, 608,179 square feet of residential space, 80,682 square feet of office space and 3.92 acres of open space.

There would be 528 surface parking spaces and 2,524 spaces among four garages.

The District would front Meacham Road from the border of Zurich North America's headquarters all the way north to Algonquin Road.

With its aim to be more urban in style, height will be the norm. There is no defined maximum height, and buildings of only one or two stories would be allowed as secondary structures as long as they didn't exceed 20% of the floor area of any of The District's four quadrants.

Burk said he hopes the multiyear project begins with extensive site work before the end of 2023.

Once aboveground construction starts -- one quadrant at a time -- the completion of a specific retail and apartment building would take top priority, he added.

Potential entertainment anchor Sports & Social's 11 existing locations include St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Arlington, Texas, with four more on the way.

These sites feature state-of-the-art audiovisual technology showcasing sports events year-round, interactive social games such as bowling, table tennis, shuffle puck, darts, skeeball and foosball, and live music, according to the company's website.