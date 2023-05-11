Naperville commission recommends not allowing medical spa on first floor of downtown building

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against allowing a medical spa to occupy the first floor of a two-story building in the heart of the city's downtown district. Courtesy of Skinovatio Medical Spa

Despite protests from the operators of a proposed medical spa, a Naperville commission declined to recommend allowing the business to occupy the first floor of a building in the heart of the city's downtown district.

Last week, the city's planning and zoning commission unanimously sided with a staff recommendation to not permit the Skinovatio Medical Spa to open at the site of a former antique store at 133 S. Washington St. The Naperville City Council will have the final say at a future meeting.

Staff and commission members said they were against the location because the appointment-based nature of a medical spa could mean patrons won't linger downtown and support the surrounding restaurants and stores.

In a letter to the city, the Naperville Development Partnership and the Downtown Naperville Alliance also advised against allowing the business because it wouldn't contribute to the retail environment.

The business operators need a variance to open on the first floor because of the zoning in that specific area. Retail, eating and drinking establishments, and commercial services -- including beauty shops and salons -- are permitted on the first floor. But general services such as health spas are restricted to the second floor.

"In my opinion, it just doesn't fit in that spot," said Anthony Losurdo, commission chairman. "It's not even that it's a med spa. It's just a spa, and they're on the second floor everywhere downtown for the most part."

One of the business franchisees, Saad Zuberi, told commission members he'll suffer significant financial loss if the business is not allowed at that site. He expressed frustration that he wasn't notified sooner regarding issues with the business model, even as he received a demolition permit.

Zuberi said the business would offer facials, massages, laser treatments and other services. He estimated up to 35% of their business would come from retail sales.

"When we did our due diligence to call the city and applied with an application, why was this not communicated at that point?" Zuberi said. "We relied on your response to us to go through with this project."

Gabrielle Mattingly, a community planner with the city, said the demolition permit did not address the use of the space and concerns about the business were raised by staff when signage was proposed.