Shop and sip at Aurora's Wyckwood House anniversary week thru May 12

Owner and founder of Wyckwood House, Shannon Gutierrez, celebrates one year at the boutique's new, larger location in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of Blue Cactus Photography

Wyckwood House will be celebrating one year at their new location this week.

The boutique and cocktail bar will host a week-long celebration to mark the occasion through May 12.

Wyckwood House will offer specials and host events all week long.

"It's really a full circle moment," said Shannon Gutierrez, founder and owner of Wyckwood House, in Aurora and Wheaton. Gutierrez started the boutique out of her home six years ago, and said that her original dream of shopping and enjoying a cocktail with friends has come to life with the new location at 80 S. River St. in downtown Aurora.

Gutierrez recently added VIP shopping experiences and ticketed events for more opportunities to enjoy the new cocktail bar.

During the week-long celebration, the signature Wyckwood cocktail will be available for $11. This week, events and specials include:

Sip and Shop event on Tuesday, May 9. One cocktail purchase will be deducted from your retail purchase over $75.

The Sweetest Adventure will bring its cotton candy cart to the cocktail bar from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 for a sweet happy hour with $10 cocktails.

A spring fashion show will be held in the cocktail bar with local brand reps and giveaways from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Wyckwood House will host an anniversary celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12 with DJ, Jaydee the Muzik Xpert, and a champagne toast at 6 p.m.

Beginning in May, new store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cocktail Bar hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit wyckwoodhouse.com.