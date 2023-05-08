Applications Software Technology acquires 9EDGE

LISLE -- Applications Software Technology said Monday it has acquired 9EDGE, an information technology and Oracle services provider in Irvine, California.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

9EDGE will expand the breadth of AST's capabilities as a full-service solutions provider of the Oracle and adjacent cloud ecosystems for clients, the company said.

"The capabilities of 9EDGE complement and broaden AST's core services and allow us to reach new global markets," said AST CEO Justin Winter. "Working together will enable us to offer enhanced services to our combined customers. We'll continue to provide the high-value, digital solutions that customers trust in AST at an even greater scale."

Following a transition, 9EDGE Managing Partner Dale Kaplan and the other managing partners, Jack Pinto, Ashish Kalawadia and Tusharr Mehta, will each assume the role of vice president at AST, focusing on expanding the combined business.