BizWeek: Bears appeal Arlington Park tax reassessment, file paperwork to demolish grandstands

A recent reassessment of Arlington Park will raise its property taxes more than five times the previous amount, a move that has new owners the Chicago Bears seeking relief through an appeal.

The Chicago Bears filed paperwork at Arlington Heights village hall Wednesday to begin the demolition of structures at Arlington Park, team officials confirmed.

Elgin Mall's plans to relocate to East Dundee are back on -- but with fewer vendors.

West Dundee trustees on Monday approved an ordinance to purchase the former Macy's building on site.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has requested additional information from Naperville officials regarding the city's ordinance banning the sale of certain high-powered rifles.

Feldco has moved its corporate headquarters from Des Plaines to nearby Rosemont in a newly-renovated River Road office building that was once owned by the village.

Beef Shack has re-entered the St. Charles market, with a soft opening last week at a new and improved location, and the chain's CEO has plans for more growth in the suburbs over the next two years.

A Des Plaines grant program for entrepreneurs seeking to open businesses or improve existing operations is being overhauled.

Udon Nomi officially opened last week in the former location of longtime Elgin favorite Toom Toom Thai, a restaurant that owner Akkarapol Champ had taken over from his mother, Uthatwan "Toom" Wiitanen in 2019.