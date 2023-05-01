Feldco moves headquarters from Des Plaines to Rosemont

Home improvement company Feldco is moving to the top two floors of this seven-story office building at 6300 N. River Road in Rosemont. Courtesy of Feldco

Feldco has moved its corporate headquarters from Des Plaines to nearby Rosemont in a newly-renovated River Road office building that was once owned by the village.

The windows, siding, doors and roofing company is moving most of its operations from the 115,000-square-foot industrial building at 125 E. Oakton St. to what officials call a new "Feldco Hub" at 6300 N. River Road. It will house executive offices, sales, marketing, human resources, finance, IT and customer service.

Feldco will share the top two floors of the seven-story, 137,000-square-foot building with sister company Danley's, covering some 40,000 square feet of office space, as part of a lease with owner Farpoint Development.

"After almost 20 years at our Des Plaines location, we found ourselves busting at the seams," Feldco Owner and Chairman Doug Cook said in a news release. "Because of our immense growth, it was time to expand as we have no plans of slowing down."

Feldco and Danley's first full day in Rosemont was April 24, but Feldco is keeping its distribution center and operations team at the Des Plaines site.

The River Road building -- constructed in 1969 -- was once the headquarters of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons until the organization moved in December 2014 to its new five-story, 150,000-square-foot office building down the block at 9400 W. Higgins Road. The village bought the old office building from the academy for $4.7 million, agreeing to hold it until finding a buyer.

Rosemont closed on a $5 million sale to Farpoint in late 2017.

Extensive renovations to the building included the addition of a golf simulator, Zen garden, fitness center, yoga room and cafe, according to the Colliers International leasing brochure. About 20% of the building is still available for lease.