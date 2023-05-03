The social side of social media content

This month let's explore the social side of social media. Some people might argue it is really "anti-social media" and it can be if you don't interact with the platforms in a positive and purposeful way.

The reality is small business owners and professional services practice leaders can gain a lot of benefits from a steady presence on their selected social media channels. Each channel offers businesses the ability to create touchpoints with followers as well as the opportunity to interact with them.

Yes, these interactions may not feel enormous however they are influential. That influence can be positive or negative depending on how you manage the contact points.

For the sake of this article, let's presume you, the local business owner, have a basic presence on selected social media channels that suit your business. Let's also presume that you publish content from time to time. But you feel like you are not getting much reaction from your efforts from your followers. Thus far the reaction is lackluster.

What is a local business owner to do? There are only so many hours in the day and you need to find ways to ensure your social media presence is working. There are some easy ways to increase the likelihood you will receive positive engagement with your content.

1. Publish your content with a steady, real cadence.

Set goals for yourself. Will you publish content one time a week, every day or something in between these two rates? And like any discipline, stay with your plan. A steady cadence is very effective as a means of reaching your audience.

2. Publish a good photo or photos with each piece of content.

Give thought to what your audience would like to see. Captivating images slow people's scrolls through social media feeds. Can you use more artistic, appealing photos? Can you offer slightly enigmatic imagery?

Think about this and test images to see what people react to. You might be surprised by the results of this effort.

3. Use a few hashtags.

I'm always surprised by the ways in which people misunderstand and misuse hashtags. With each piece of content give thought to the keywords the content is presenting. Make the keywords your hashtags.

Avoid editorializing phrases through the hashtags as their true purpose is to cue the platform to index your content according to the keywords that represent it.

4. Try publishing content that educates or inspires your reader.

Your content mix should be a thoughtful blend of educational information, practical information and inspirational content that shows how people succeed with your product or service and it should also celebrate you, the businessperson, and anyone on your team. You need to mix this content and publish it with a little flair.

5. Be sure to observe holidays or special moments that take place throughout the year.

Acknowledge them and raise those moments high up for people to see on social channels.

More than anything, use your social media content to celebrate your expertise, your products, and your services. People will take note and they might like, comment on or share your content.

Pay close attention to these seemingly small actions. Respond to comments with kindness and grace in a timely fashion. It really isn't hard to be social on social channels, but it does take some amount of planning and focus.

For all the criticisms of social channels that are pronounced, there are some quiet moments of opportunity for you, the smaller business leader. Your stakeholders will appreciate your presence and will celebrate your efforts with their engagement. This is a gift both you and they, can give each other.

• Rebecca Hoffman is the founder and principal of Good Egg Concepts, a strategic communication and brand marketing consulting practice serving clients around Chicagoland and nationally.