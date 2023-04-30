BizWeek: New restaurants, retailers in Schamburg; new warehouses in Palatine

A wave of openings in Schaumburg

The early May openings of a Carvana Vending Machine overlooking the I-90 tollway and Dickey's Barbecue Pit at Streets of Woodfield are kicking off a wave of new restaurants and retailers in Schaumburg.

Palatine seeing rise of warehousing

Palatine's confidence in the future of the warehousing industry is paying dividends with the addition of a new anchor tenant at the 428,431-square-foot Palatine Corporate Center.

Hospital on pace for July open

The new Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Crystal Lake is "close to being fully staffed," as officials eye July for a potential opening date.

Schaumburg develops new plan

Creation of a three-year economic development strategic plan to succeed Schaumburg's pandemic recovery plan adopted in June 2020 is but one component of the $311 million annual budget village trustees unanimously approved Tuesday.

A shift in business in Naperville

For the first time in eight years, Naperville Unit District 203 officials are contracting a different food service company to provide meals for students.

Adding to food supply

Farming is coming to downtown Waukegan, but operations won't involve a barn or tractors. The College of Lake County's Urban Farm Center will be housed in a sleek $15 million building to promote modern agricultural techniques and provide a diverse, year-round supply of locally grown food.

Approving the sounds of music

The Palatine village council has approved a proposal allowing Hot Pockets Sports Bar, 365 W. Northwest Highway, to host live music performances on Wednesday nights and DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

Upscale eatery planned for complex

Big Fish Hospitality said Wednesday it will open an upscale restaurant called The Prospect at 20West, a new luxury apartment building at 20 W. Northwest Highway in downtown Mount Prospect.