Palatine sports bar to start hosting live music performances

The Palatine village council has approved a proposal allowing Hot Pockets Sports Bar, 365 W. Northwest Highway, to host live music performances on Wednesday nights and DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

The council also allowed midnight closing times Mondays through Thursdays and 2 a.m. closings on Fridays and Saturdays.

In response to concerns raised by neighbors before the village's zoning board of appeals, Hot Pockets owners agreed to put "quiet" signs in the rear alleyway of the business and notices on the rear exits reminding employees and vendors not to slam doors.