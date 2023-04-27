 

Portillo's to open in Algonquin, Rosemont

 
Posted4/27/2023 1:56 PM

OAK BROOK -- Portillo's said it plans to open three new Chicago-area restaurants by the end of the year, including locations in Algonquin and Rosemont.

The Algonquin restaurant will be on Randall Road and Corporate Parkway, a high-traffic area that's home to major retailers and other businesses. Designed with a garage theme, the 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature seating for more than 200 diners between the dining room and a seasonal outdoor patio. It will also feature a pick up area as well as double drive-through lanes to accommodate off-premise guests, the company said.

 

Portillo's second pickup only location will be built at 10290 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont. Unlike traditional restaurants, the new Portillo's Pick Up in Rosemont will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the smaller-footprint restaurant will feature three drive-through lanes, as well as an inside pickup area for orders placed by phone or online.

The third future area restaurant is planned near Midway Airport in Cicero.

"We're excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland," said Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 