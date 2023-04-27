Portillo's to open in Algonquin, Rosemont

OAK BROOK -- Portillo's said it plans to open three new Chicago-area restaurants by the end of the year, including locations in Algonquin and Rosemont.

The Algonquin restaurant will be on Randall Road and Corporate Parkway, a high-traffic area that's home to major retailers and other businesses. Designed with a garage theme, the 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature seating for more than 200 diners between the dining room and a seasonal outdoor patio. It will also feature a pick up area as well as double drive-through lanes to accommodate off-premise guests, the company said.

Portillo's second pickup only location will be built at 10290 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont. Unlike traditional restaurants, the new Portillo's Pick Up in Rosemont will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the smaller-footprint restaurant will feature three drive-through lanes, as well as an inside pickup area for orders placed by phone or online.

The third future area restaurant is planned near Midway Airport in Cicero.

"We're excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland," said Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo.