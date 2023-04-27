Kohl's to complete move from Golf Road to new Higgins Road site in Schaumburg Friday

Friday will see the official relocation of the Kohl's on Golf Road in Schaumburg to a 55,000-square-foot portion of the former Art Van Furniture space at 1293 E. Higgins Road in the village's Park St. Claire Plaza.

Though smaller than its predecessor, the new location is being touted by the company to include a full-sized, 2,500-square-foot Sephora at Kohl's, as well as "bright open aisles for easy navigation."

Among the Kohl's features that will carry over to the new location are self-returns, self-pick-up for online orders, and Amazon returns, according to company officials.

Schaumburg's other Kohl's to the west at 171 Barrington Road isn't being affected by the relocation of the one that had been in Woodfield Plaza on Golf Road.

That location is listed as available by CBRE Retail Properties, as is the remaining 12,500 square feet of divisible space adjacent to the new Kohl's on Higgins Road.

The eastern end of Park St. Claire Plaza has been revamped over the past year to give it a new look accommodating multiple tenants where previously there had been only one.

Owners of the plaza last year said the Kohl's relocation reflected a trend for the company to make its new stores closer to 60,000 square feet rather than the past norm of 80,000 square feet or more.

This portion of the Higgins Road shopping center began as a Byerly's Finer Foods grocery store in 1994. It changed to a Dominick's Finer Foods in 1997, and remained so until the chain went out of business in 2013.

Art Van Furniture operated in that part of the building from 2016 until its entire chain also folded in 2020.

Kohl's representatives said the new location will carry such national brands as Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Champion as well as Kohl's private brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life, LC by Lauren Conrard, and others.