 

Upscale restaurant coming to luxury apartment building in Mount Prospect

  • Big Fish Hospitality plans to open The Prospect restaurant later this year at 20West, a luxury apartment building at 20 W. Northwest Hwy. in downtown Mount Prospect.

    Big Fish Hospitality plans to open The Prospect restaurant later this year at 20West, a luxury apartment building at 20 W. Northwest Hwy. in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Big Fish Hospitality

 
Updated 4/26/2023 3:59 PM

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Big Fish Hospitality said Wednesday it will open an upscale restaurant called The Prospect at 20West, a new luxury apartment building at 20 W. Northwest Highway in downtown Mount Prospect.

Big Fish plans for a soft opening in late fall through a series of private events, followed by a grand opening toward the end of year. The two-story restaurant will begin build out this summer.

 

Two veterans of Chicago's fine dining restaurant scene -- Chef Mauro Berruti of Gibson's Italia, Bazaar Meat Chicago and Chicago Cut Steakhouse; and general manager Garrett Supples of Chicago Diner, Frontier, Ina Mae Tavern and Packaged Goods -- will tap their 30-plus years of culinary creativity to lead The Prospect.

Overseeing the build out of The Prospect will be Nicholas & Associates, which completed the construction of 20West for developer Wingspan Development Group.

"Having brought to market two rental buildings in this area -- 20West and Maple Street Lofts -- we've seen firsthand the appetite for downtown suburban apartment living in recent years and know how much residents will welcome a restaurant of this caliber," said Chris Coleman, vice president of development for Wingspan.

Seating for the restaurant will span across two floors, accommodating 90-100 people on the first floor and 50-75 people upstairs on the second floor. A full bar will also be located on each level, with the upstairs offering a truly unique al fresco dining experience and serving as the restaurant's private event space.

