Carvana, Primark, Dave & Buster's among big wave of new Schaumburg stores & restaurants

The early May openings of a Carvana Vending Machine overlooking the I-90 tollway and Dickey's Barbecue Pit at Streets of Woodfield are kicking off a wave of new restaurants and retailers in Schaumburg.

The nearly $9 million Carvana facility at 1717 Penny Lane has just been loaded with its first vehicle inventory in anticipation of opening on Tuesday, May 2.

"Their facility is operational," Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said. "They passed our inspection."

The following day -- Wednesday, May 3 -- is the planned opening of Dickey's Barbecue Pit near the Laugh Out Loud comedy club at Streets of Woodfield, 601 N. Martingale Road.

At the other end of Streets of Woodfield, Dave & Buster's is investing $7 million in the renovation of the former GameWorks space that never reopened after the pandemic. A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

Just to the north at Woodfield Mall, European clothing retailer Primark is investing $11 million in the upper level of the former Sears space with the aim of opening there in the fall. It will be among the first Primark locations in the entire Midwest.

Most likely opening sooner in Woodfield Mall's Dining Pavilion will be Tapville Social, offering craft beers, wines and handcrafted cocktails near the interior entrance to the restaurant and entertainment venue Enterrium.

Relocating from Woodfield Mall to a space next to Barnes & Noble in the Woodfield Village Green shopping center to the north will be Bath & Body Works.

Also opening next to the Michaels at Woodfield Village Green at Golf and Meacham roads in the late summer will be a new location of the breakfast restaurant First Watch.

Recently announced as taking over the former 70,000-square-foot Bed Bath & Beyond at 915 E. Golf Road will be Wisconsin-based Steinhafels Furniture. But the new location likely won't open until next year.

Joong Boo Market, the 30-year-old Asian grocery store chain, will open a Schaumburg location soon at 1111 E. Golf Road.

Forthcoming restaurants that haven't yet announced their opening dates include Byrd's Hot Chicken at 925 S. Roselle Road, Little Caesars at 1334 N. Roselle Road, and McAlister's Deli in the former Fuddruckers building at 436 E. Golf Road.

The village of Schaumburg keeps a frequently updated list on its website of businesses coming soon. Frank said the criteria for the list includes the application for and approval of a building permit.

An example of an otherwise approved business not yet on the list would be NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which received a parking variation just last month for an 1,800-square-foot strip mall space at 1245 N. Roselle Road at the Golf Road intersection.

Schaumburg claims that outside the city of Chicago, it's the largest hub of economic activity in Illinois.